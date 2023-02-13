GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 77-year-old woman with dementia has gone missing in Greensboro, according to a Silver Alert.

Bernice Lennon-Clark is described as a 5-foot-7 Black woman weighing about 118 pounds. She has gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and black leggings.

Police say she was on the 3700 block of Wireless Drive in Greensboro when she left on foot. Officers do not know what direction she may have gone.

The Silver Alert was issued at 7:07 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information regarding Lennon-Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287.