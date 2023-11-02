GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Silver Airways, a regional airline based in Florida, is withdrawing from Piedmont Triad International Airport about four months after launching the route, the company announced Thursday.

Silver Airways introduced the route on June 30. The airline offered nonstop flights to Nashville, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida.

“We are writing to you today to express our sincerest apologies for the disruption caused by our recent decision to withdraw from Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) and Nashville International Airport (BNA) as of Wednesday, November 1st,” the company said.

PTI responded in a statement, “Budget carriers play an important role in U.S. air travel, and PTI passengers greatly benefit when carriers can provide service to more locations non-stop from the Triad. We were certainly surprised and disheartened to hear of the decision by Silver Airways to abruptly halt service from PTI, and we’re obviously disappointed for our passengers. We are continuously seeking carriers who can consistently deliver expanded non-stop service. Passengers who were booked on future Silver Airways flights will need to contact Silver for refunds.”

Silver Airways are providing refunds to any customers who were booked on flights to or from Greensboro or Nashville after Nov. 1. Silver Airways says anyone requesting a refund should contact the company’s call center at +1 (801) 401-9100 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Silver Airways was formerly Gulfstream International Airlines. Gulfstream filed for bankruptcy in November 2010 and rebranded as Silver in December 2011.