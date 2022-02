GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the coolest car shows around is being held in Greensboro.

The Shriners Drag Racing and Hot Rod Expo will be in the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.

Showings are held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $15.

The show features 250 cars.

FOX8’s Shannon Smith was live at the show on Friday morning with a sneak peek.