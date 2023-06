GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital following a crash that involved a car overturning and shots being fired in Greensboro, according to Guilford County EMS.

The crash occurred on Benjamin Benson Street at around 12:45 p.m. and involved an overturned vehicle.

One victim was transported from the crash with injuries. There were also reports of shots fired in the area related to the crash.

There is no update on the condition of the victim at this time.

This is a developing story.