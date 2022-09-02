GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves.

Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite store scattered all over the city.

We spotted abandoned carts in at least ten different areas during our drive along Wendover Avenue Friday afternoon.

FOX8 cameras also spotted them on sidewalks with wood and rusty nails, at bus stops, on medians and outside businesses they clearly did not come from.

“No matter where you live in Greensboro, you will see a shopping cart…in a place where it just shouldn’t be,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

There were two on a concrete island at the intersection of Interstate 40 and Wendover Avenue.

“On the weekends, I sometimes get very frustrated because as I am driving around, I start counting carts that are just left in random places,” City Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said.

That frustration fueled a Thursday afternoon conversation among city council members about how to fix the problem before someone gets seriously hurt.

“This is not intended to be applied to homeless people. It is applied to anybody because it is not just homeless people who borrow carts. People who want to move stuff borrow carts or people find carts and further move them,” Chief Deputy City Attorney Al Andrews said.

“They can roll into the street at any given moment, hit someone, cause an accident,” shopper Tracey Mills-Howell said.

She is a regular shopper in the West Wendover area. She sees carts misplaced all the time.

“This is pretty common. To see them on the side of the road is disturbing,” she said.

We also found two Target shopping carts in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn on Lanada Road Friday afternoon.

“One hotelier said after one weekend, he had 20 of those shopping carts on his property,” Thurm said.

Tracking them down and collecting them is not an easy process.

Greensboro city leaders are looking at mandating a cart removal prevention and retrieval plan for medium to large businesses.

Andrews admits the cost and finding a vehicle that can hold lots of shopping carts is a challenge.

“So the purpose of this ordinance is for our retailers to create a plan to prevent removal and to provide for recapturing of their shopping carts when they go off site.” he said.

They talked about using technology that would tell you when the carts were removed from the property and where they are. As a business, you would have a day and time to go retrieve them.

It’s something Mills-Howell hopes to see implemented soon.

“It would be responsible to put them back where they came from,” she said.

The chief deputy city attorney says the best solution would be for retailers to use electronic measures to know when the carts leave the property and where they are then set up a day of the week to send someone to collect those missing carts.

Further discussion on this and the penalties for not doing it are expected to take place later this month.