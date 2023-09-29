GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are investigating a shooting with reported serious injuries on Friday night.

Around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street when they were told a shooting.

Arriving officers found someone with serious injuries who had been shot.

No suspect information is currently available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.