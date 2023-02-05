GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday.

At around 5:06 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault.

At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, according to investigators. Their injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.