GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after a double-shooting on the 2700 block of West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

On May 5, police announced that one of the victims—Jay Mario Isley, 40, of Greensboro—had died. The case was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

On April 29, police responded to the Cash America Pawn on West Gate City Boulevard.

Two people were taken to a hospital.

At the time, officers said the victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Greensboro police shut down all lanes of West Gate City Boulevard in both directions from West Florida Street to Grimsley Street. The road has since reopened.