GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have released more information about the reports of shots fired at a Murphy USA gas station on Friday.
Investigators say they came to the Murphy USA location on 2107 Pyramids Village Boulevard at 12:58 p.m. after getting reports of a firearm discharge.
An unnamed complainant told responding officers that a hit-and-run had allegedly occurred at the scene sometime between 12:55 p.m. and 12:58 p.m.
As they were investigating, officers say they found “sufficient probable cause” to charge Andrew Bounya, 27, with the following:
- Felony possession of stolen goods
- Misdemeanor hit-and-run
Also, Edwin Rodriguez Mojica, 29, was taken into custody by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and is charged with the following:
- Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- Felony discharging a firearm into occupied property
- Misdemeanor going armed to the terror of people
Mojica was taken to Greensboro Jail Central under a $250,00 bond.
Mojica will appear in court on Monday.