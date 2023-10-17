GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two days after gun violence took the life of a 25-year-old woman, her siblings are sharing her story and demanding justice.

Mourning the loss of his sister and carrying on her legacy, Desean Lott remembers the good times he had with his younger sister Calysta Martin.

“At first, it was very unfathomable … Now it’s like, ‘What can I do to give that same light that she always has given everybody else?’” Lott said.

Greensboro police say she was shot around 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of West Gate City Boulevard.

On Monday, Martin passed away. It’s a reality her family can’t believe.

“I have survival guilt. As an older brother, you just want to protect your little sister from any and everything,” Lott said.

Investigators said her death is now being investigated as a homicide.

When FOX8 stopped by the scene of the shooting Tuesday afternoon, we found a Crime Stoppers sign that reads: “We’re tired. Are you tired yet? Stop the violence.”

While police do their work, Calysta’s sister, Kamora Carter, hopes someone comes forward with information that’ll lead to an arrest so her sister can rest peacefully.

“I don’t have a lot to say besides wanting her back. None of this is going to change it. None of this is going to bring her back,” Carter said.

Funeral arrangements have not been set in stone for Martin, but the family has set up a GoFundMe to cover the funeral cost.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact Greensboro police.