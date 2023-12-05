GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina program that inspires girls is set to come to Greensboro.

“Some little girls didn’t grow up to be told they could do anything but be a princess not a plumber … never,” said Brandy Hamilton, a graduate of She Built This City.

That narrative is now in the past thanks to the non-profit.

She Built This City started four years ago in Charlotte and now plans to start up a program in Greensboro. They partnered with Forge Greensboro, a makers space, to call their home.

Soon, women of all ages and from all backgrounds will go on the tour of trades and learn skills that will launch their new career and a future of generational wealth.

“We take people with no experience, and we get their feet wet so to speak,” said LaToya Faustin, the executive director at She Built This City.

It’s a nine-week course covering painting, electrical, plumbing, carpentry and welding. Once the course is done, graduates are ready to start their entry level apprenticeships.

“We let the employers do the rest. They want to train you in their ways and mannerisms. We just want to make sure you are entry level qualified. The thing here is entry level for construction is $20 an hour,” Faustin said.

It’s a life-changing paycheck for women, minorities and other marginalized groups.

“This is a pathway to build generational wealth and legacy for your family. The skilled trades have proven that they can do that overtime,” Faustin said. “There is just that single working mother who didn’t even know it was an option, not unfamiliar with hard work, not unfamiliar with hard hours or dirty jobs. She just doesn’t know she can get paid better.”

To help launch their Greensboro classes, Saf-Gard, a safety shoe company in Greensboro, donated 10 percent of their online sales from giving Tuesday. They presented a check with a total more than $20,000, and it surprised the entire room.

“Our customers they showed up for us and for She Built This City on giving Tuesday,” said Ashley Dillon, the chief marketing officer at Saf-Gard.

The money will help fund childcare for women in class, the materials they need and anything else that helps the students succeed.

“I am excited for women here to get to experience the things that we have been doing in Charlotte and change the trajectory of their lives,” Hamilton said.

For Faustin, Greensboro is home, and she knows the need for this community is great.

“This is just the beginning of our work here in Greensboro. We are here for the long term. We are going to learn with you. We are going to learn from you, and we are excited,” Faustin said.

Right now, the non-profit is working to hire the program manager for Greensboro and partnering with other non-profits to build their base.

They hope to start up classes soon.