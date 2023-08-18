GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver was left with “serious injuries” after being hurt by their vehicle while working on a construction site on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 2:04 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of October Lane when they were told about an accident involving a serious injury.

The driver of a commercial vehicle was helping with the construction of a new property when they were hit by their own vehicle.

The vehicle rolled into an unoccupied home and caused significant damage.

The driver is being treated for serious injuries.

OSHA responded to investigate further.

