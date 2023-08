GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are responding to a crash with reported “serious injuries.”

FOX8 is told three people were taken to the hospital. Two adults and one child have serious injuries.

Huffine Mill Road will be closed between Mt. Zion Street and Penry Road, Nealtown Road is closed at Canton Avenue.

Drivers are asked to use caution and take alternate routes through the area.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have not said when the roads will reopen.