GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed down a major Greensboro roadway.

At 6:56 p.m. on Saturday, the Greensboro Police Department sent a news release stating that all lanes of Phillips Avenue are closed between Larchmont Drive and Wayside Drive.

Investigators say that the crash involves “serious injury” and is currently under investigation.

Police later confirmed that at least one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Photos from the scene show a black vehicle with significant damage that crashed in the yard of a home.

Phillips Avenue reopened at 9:17 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story.