GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) railed against President Joe Biden ahead of the president’s Thursday visit to Greensboro.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. in NC A&T State University’s Alumni-Foundation Event Center at 200 North Benbow Road in Greensboro. The White House says Biden will be speaking on inflation, particularly manufacturing in America, rebuilding supply chains and bringing down costs.

On Thursday, Tillis issued a statement putting the blame for recent inflation on the president and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Democrats in Congress.

“Hardworking North Carolinians are sick of inflation and tired of President Biden’s excuses,” Tillis said. “They see the consequences of his failed economic agenda every time they go to the grocery store and fill up their gas tank. The worst inflation in more than 40 years has been fueled by Congressional Democrats and the Biden-Harris administration recklessly spending and wasting trillions over the last 15 months. President Biden’s only answer to date is blaming everyone else for his decisions and pushing a multi-trillion dollar tax and spending spree that would make inflation even worse. Our country is in desperate need of a new direction to get our economy back on track.”

Air Force One is scheduled to arrive at Piedmont Triad International Airport at about 12:20 p.m. and depart at about 3:15 p.m. Access to some areas of the airport will be limited at those times.

Biden last visited Greensboro in 2017 when he and his wife, Jill, spoke as part of Guilford County’s Bryan Series of lecturers, at the Greensboro Coliseum. He also was in Greensboro in 2008 while campaigning alongside President Barack Obama.