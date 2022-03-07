See the map of Greensboro’s new downtown social district, ‘The Boro’; ‘it’ll be a game-changer’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – People and business owners are adjusting to Greensboro’s “Border of Refreshments Outdoors” or “BORO” social district downtown.

It’s a first for Greensboro after the North Carolina legislature voted last year to let cities relax outdoor drinking in designated areas.

People packed the area sipping and strolling, stopping into local businesses with an alcoholic drink to-go over the weekend.

“I think this was a good step to bring everybody around downtown,” said Will Stecker, a Greensboro resident.

Around 20 businesses signed on to participate when Downtown Greensboro Inc. launched the option on March 1. Nearly a week later 10 more businesses have signed on to be a part of the district.

The BORO Social District is highlighted in yellow (Map courtesy of Downtown Greensboro Inc.)

“When you’re mixing alcohol with basically an open container law you get nervous about some things, the regulations and rules, but what we’ve seen in the first week, folks understand it,” said Zack Matheny, president of Downtown Greensboro Inc.

A Greensboro Police spokesperson told FOX8 there were no issues during the first week of the district.

“I got my drink,” said Rebecca Kloster, a Greensboro resident. “I think it’ll be a game-changer in that where you can pop in and out of businesses.”

Amy Blanton’s drink of choice was a mimosa. She stopped into Vintage to Vogue Boutique on South Elm Street.

“I figured I should get out of the house and try it out,” Blanton said. “It’s a pretty cool surprise especially after we’ve all been stuck indoors for so long with COVID and stuff, so it’s a great treat, I can come outside and carry your drink around.”

Customers and businesses are still adjusting to what the district allows people to do. Staff members must stop people with an outside drink when they walk through the door because the boutique has a bar in the back.

“We have to explain,” said Kyanah Hughes, a Vintage to Vogue sales associate. “We have a carryout, you’re more than welcome to walk the street but you can’t come in with your carryout from another location because we’re a bar.”

Hughes told FOX8 clearing up the confusion is easy, and people have been understanding. She said the extra foot traffic is welcome.

“I’m really happy to see where this takes us,” she said. “It makes people more comfortable, it provides an ambiance and an experience to our shoppers which makes it easier for them to navigate and feel comfortable with shopping.”

People can grab an alcoholic drink to-go from a designated area at West Smith Street extending down most of Elm and Greene Street to Gate City Boulevard in the heart of downtown. It’s only from noon to 9 p.m. each day.

The Stolen Skate Shop on South Elm Street doesn’t serve drinks, but the outside drinks welcome sticker is up on the front door. Sales Associate Jimmy Styers was worried it might bring trouble.

“I was expecting that actually,” he said. “Everybody’s been calm and I think they’re doing a really good job of cutting people off when they need to.”

With this idea taking off, other cities like Raleigh and Charlotte are considering whether to be next.

High point Mayor Jay Wagner told FOX8 his city is considering plans for multiple social district areas.

“Many cities are looking to Greensboro as a preeminent leader in the state from a large city perspective of how we’re doing this,” Matheny said.

If you plan to walk the social district with a beverage it must be in a plastic cup from a restaurant or bar in the area. The cup can be no larger than 16 ounces and must have a specific label on the sides.

You can find a full list of participating businesses here.