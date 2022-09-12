GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An overnight crash led to a Greensboro elementary school releasing students early due to a lack of water service.

At about 11:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers say a vehicle crashed in the area of Groometown Road and Gate City Boulevard. No one was reported injured.

The City of Greensboro reports that the vehicle hit a backflow device on private property. The city’s Water Resources team was on scene Monday and turned the device off. There was no water main break, the city reported.

By Monday morning, the problem had been fixed, but Sedgefield Elementary School was nonetheless forced to release students for the day, according to Guilford County Schools.

Students were released at about 11 a.m. The school provided “grab and go” lunches to students. Buses brought students home.