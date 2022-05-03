GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Scarlett Ann Hill, a 28-year-old woman, died Sunday months after she was hit by a car while walking on a crosswalk in downtown Greensboro, according to family.

At about 1:55 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2021, less than two weeks after her 28th birthday, Scarlett was walking across a marked crosswalk at the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and North Spring Street when she was struck by an oncoming 2007 Ford Focus. Scarlett was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver, Nyquasia Shybreal Rowell, 22, of High Point, was charged at the time with felony hit-and-run, driving while license revoked and other vehicle-related violations. Police say Rowell had a green light.

“The impact caused Scarlett to suffer a severe traumatic brain injury and strokes, along with physical fractures of her leg, pelvis, vertebrae, clavicles, jaw and skull,” according to a GoFundMe for Scarlett’s family.

For the six months after she was hospitalized, Scarlett’s family, including her father, mother, step-mother and sister, as well as her closest friends, stayed by her side 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until she passed on May 1.

Scarlett was an organ donor, a decision she made years before the crash.

Her father, Jay Hill, wrote in a journal post on the website Caring Bridge, “Scarlett was serious about helping others. Mike told me that one of his many discussions with Scarlett revolved around how her sudden cardiac arrest on December 5, 2017, affected her outlook on the world. It made her want to be more caring to other people and she felt that organ donation was a great thing because she wouldn’t need them anymore anyway and maybe she could help someone live a better life. That is so Scarlett. We are all part of Team Scarlett and Scarlett is a part of Team Humanity.”

The family has since received a note from their HonorBridge escort confirming that her organs have been placed with their intended recipients. HonorBridge is an organ and tissue donation non-profit based in Winston-Salem.

“While I am crushed with grief right now, I am also bursting with pride for Scarlett’s selfless act to make a difference in the lives of others in need,” Jay Hill said in the journal post. “Please pray for Scarlett and our family, particularly her twin sister Madi who will become a twinless twin. It’s an especially tragic event in her life and we need (tears again) to hold her close in our hearts and prayers that she should find peace again.”

The family is raising money through a GoFundMe to cover the costs of Scarlett’s care as well as to donate to HonorBridge in her memory.

“Smitten: A Benefit Art Show for Scarlett Hill” is now accepting submissions due May 10. The art show is set to open on June 14 at the Greensboro Project Space.