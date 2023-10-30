GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greatest Homecoming on Earth is here, and more than 60,000 people will be attending North Carolina A&T State University’s homecoming.

That means officers and deputies will be out in full force to make sure it’s a safe celebration.

Police plan to use a mixture of old and new ways to protect the public.

“It’s always important that we ensure that we have an infrastructure in place to make sure that they’re safe,” said NCA&T’s University Police Department Chief Jermaine Cherry.

The Greatest Homecoming on Earth is just around the corner.

The North Carolina A&T Police Department announced a collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies to make sure everyone is safe during homecoming.

“They’re closing down certain parking lots at certain times of the night. They’re making sure that everything is more regulated and making sure that we are much safer than we were last year,” NCA&T student Laila Willis said.

This weekend, approximately 60,000 people will attend homecoming.

“I’m really excited for it,” NCA&T student Eddie Hall said.

NC A&T will use its new real-time crime center, and law enforcement officials will monitor on-campus surveillance cameras and use drones to monitor big crowds.

A&T police also encourage students to be aware of their surroundings and to avoid attending events that are not associated with the university.

“It’s always the people on the outside I’m worried about who don’t know how to regulate having a good time … who bring weapons or start fights over silly, silly things, and it ruins the experience for all of us,” Willis said.

Starting early this week, some on-campus roads will close to host activities leading up to homecoming.

On Saturday morning, some city roads will be closed.