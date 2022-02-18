Russian native living in Greensboro reacts to rising tensions in Ukraine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tensions are rising over the Ukrainian border as President Biden spoke Friday from the White House about being convinced the Russian President has decided to invade Ukraine.

The president said that an attack would potentially target the Ukrainian Capital of Kyiv.

President Biden also said Friday the attack could be in the next few weeks while adding there is still room for diplomacy.

Ukraine native Anatoliy Alosha said he is concerned for his family as the turmoil between the two European countries plays out.

“I am very concerned because a lot of my family is still in Ukraine hearing how many thousands of Russian troops are on the border and what he was doing in the western part of Ukraine. It’s just been awful,” Alosha said.

Alosha is the co-owner and dance instructor at Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Greensboro and has lived in the Gate City for nearly 20 years. He said Ukraine today is not the home he remembers.

“It needs to go back to the old style. Ukraine is already a democracy…and he is trying to go back, and the problem is people don’t want to go back,” Alosha said.

Alosha said the turmoil over Ukraine and NATO wanting to join forces has put Moscow in a defense position.

“The future is in democracy, and I think…people should have a right and freedom, and whatever Putin is trying to do is completely opposite of that,” Alosha said.

“The U.S and its allies are prepared to defend every square inch of NATO territory,” Biden said.

He also said American troops will not be sent to fight in Ukraine.