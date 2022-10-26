GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police closed Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road on Wednesday night during an investigation into a shots fired call, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police got the shots fired call around 7 p.m.

FOX8 is told a person is barricaded in a building, and a hostage situation is ongoing.

The GPD says there are hostage negotiations happening right now to “end things peacefully.”

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route through the area.

This is a developing story.