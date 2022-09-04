GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rody’s Tavern is opening its doors once again to the Greensboro community, the restaurant confirmed in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Rody’s Tavern was sold to new owners on Aug. 19 after longtime owners Steve and Barbara Rodermond sold the restaurant after over 7 years of being a community hotspot.

The Rodermonds made a statement on the sale via Facebook:

“Well, it’s official! Barbara and I have sold Rody’s Tavern today. We want to thank every one of our guests, staff, vendors and friends for all of your support, help and friendship over the past 7 1/2 years. It has been our pleasure to play such a big part in our community, and it has been so nice to get to know each and every one of you! Please come out and support the new owners of Rody’s Tavern. They are planning to open very soon! Almost all of our staff is returning, and our delicious food and menu will remain the same. We look forward to seeing you at Rody’s or out in the community soon! Our best, Steve & Barbara Rodermond.”

After some stalling and waiting for clearance from the Health Department, the new owners finally appear to be ready to open their doors.

The temporary hours of Rody’s Tavern are now:

Wednesday-Sunday: 4 p.m. – 12 p.m.

The recipes for their delicious food and most of their team members will be returning as well.