Rocky the Greensboro Science Center tiger throws down a Super Bowl gauntlet

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While some tigers are going against their species in their Super Bowl predictions, Greensboro’s Rocky remains loyal.

Rocky, the tiger who lives at the Greensboro Science Center, ripped apart a cardboard ram in a video shared to the GCS Twitter, clearly representing Rocky’s firm belief that the Cincinnati Bengals would overtake the LA Rams at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Rocky is a Sumatran tiger, a cousin to the Bengal tiger that gives the Cincinnati team their name. Sumatran tigers are a smaller breed of tiger, Bengal tigers significantly outweigh their Sumatran cousins. They also have thicker stripes. Both species are endangered.

Many sports betting sites have the LA Rams favored to win Sunday’s big game, but that probably isn’t going to make Rocky any less of a Bengals fan.

If you’re skeptical about Rocky’s devotion to his football team, you can visit the Greensboro Science Center and see for yourself. He’s got a Bengals jersey on at all times, after all.