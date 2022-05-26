GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing charges of robbery and kidnapping, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Michael George Hill, 35, is accused of stealing a 2019 Audi Q8 from a woman on the 3600 block of Link Road.
Police say that Hill “unlawfully confined” the victim during the robbery and failed to release her in a safe place. Hill also allegedly possessed a firearm and threatened the victim during the robbery.
Hill is currently being charged with the following:
- First-degree kidnapping
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to commit a robbery with a dangerous weapon
Hill is being held on a $105,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.