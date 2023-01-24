GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire has closed several roads in Greensboro Tuesday morning.

According to Greensboro Police Department, a structure fire at a commercial building used by Smith Trucking Company on Oakland Avenue is being investigated by Greensboro Fire Department.

The following intersections are closed to traffic while crews are on the scene of this fire:

Oakland Avenue at McManus Street

Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace

Spring Garden Street at McManus Street

Hiatt Street at Park Terrace

Drivers should avoid this area. Conditions in the area are very hazy and smoky due to the size of the fire, which is keeping firefighters from going inside the building at the time. They’re working in a “defensive mode” only, on the outside of the building.

Officials do not know if anyone was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.