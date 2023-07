GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a person was found lying in a Greensboro road.

According to Greensboro Police Department, just after 1 a.m. on Thursday they were called to White Street about a “down subject” in the road. When they got there, they found a man with “life-threatening injury.”

No information on the nature of the injury or possible suspects was shared.

White Street between Nealtown Road and Partnership Court will be closed while police investigate.