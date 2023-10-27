GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family vehicle was shot at on the Greensboro Urban Loop.

A mother says she was driving while her 3-year-old daughter sat in the back seat.

“Imagine a bullet going through glass,” the woman said. “I never expected it to happen at all. I see it on the news all the time, but I never expected it to be me.”

The woman who wants to remain anonymous for her own safety claims someone shot into her car while she was driving near the North Elm Street exit.

She believe whoever shot at her reacted with road rage after she pulled out in front of them.

“They got angry. At one point, we heard a loud clashing noise,” she said.

With her 3-year-old daughter in the back seat, the woman sped away after she realized what was happening.

She’s still processing the traumatic experience

“Keep your road rage down. You just never know what’s going to happen because I wasn’t expecting that at all,” she said.

The woman goes on to say whoever shot at her car was driving a black Dodge Journey .

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Greensboro police.