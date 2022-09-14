GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of O Henry Boulevard is closed due to a road obstruction, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The obstruction is near the intersection of North and South O Henry Boulevard and East Market Street in Greensboro. That intersection is very close to the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

The area around the obstruction (OpenStreetMap®)

The closure began at 11:31 a.m. and crews currently estimate that it will last until 4:31 p.m. The anticipated impact on traffic is high.

There is no word at this time as to what the obstruction is or what caused the obstruction to occur.