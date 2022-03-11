Rising gas prices threaten to push Triad Uber drivers out of industry; ‘I’m going to have to leave’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A career crossroads. That’s the dilemma for those who make a living off driving.

By Friday afternoon Uber Driver James Crumb had earned $100 in the five hours he spent ferrying passengers across Greensboro.

With gas prices skyrocketing, he has to use more than half of that to cover the fuel for the day. Leaving him with about $40.

“I was going from under $50 a day last week to now I’m doing over $63 a day, just for gas,” said Crumb.

He has been a full-time uber driver for about four years.

Crumb says, “I’m out here 6 days a week, roughly 40-45 hours a week.”

According to AAA, regular unleaded gas hit $4.19 Friday, which is 6 cents up from just two days ago.

“If I’m a guy who does over 100 rides a week and I’m not willing to do it anymore then you’re going to find other people who aren’t either,” he said.

Crumb is looking for another job to help pull in more income. It’s something he says a lot more drivers will start doing.

“I’m going to have to go back in the minimum wage workforce somewhere just trying to make an extra $100-$200,” he said.

He says ride-booking drivers are not the only ones who will be hurt. The surging gas prices will also impact those looking for a ride.

“It’s going to make the wait time longer, more upset passengers, more upset drivers. Driving from a 5-minute pick-up will now be a 20-minute pick-up.”

Right now, he has to re-evaluate and adjust his routine just to get by.

“You have to know the best times to drive, only drive when there are bonuses.”

He knows, if the prices continue to rise, he may have to hang up his keys for good.

“I’m going to have to leave. I’m going to have to go back to the workforce which I dread,” he said.

A spokesperson from Uber tells FOX8 they recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25 cents a gallon through cashback with Getupside.