GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Retired pilot and certified flight instructor Robert Vinroot is helping people gain flight experience through virtual reality.

Vinroot, who has been flying for the past six decades, has been training new and current pilots to gain flight hours right from inside his home in Greensboro for the past five years.

“It’s an experience you can’t substitute with a camera. You can’t substitute it with pictures or anything else…that’s the thrill I get from it,” Vinroot said.

The simulator mimics a real-life plane a pilot would take in the sky with all the working modules needed to take flight.

Vinroot also uses the Federal Aviation Administration-approved simulator to help his neighbors and friends with memory therapy by allowing those who used to be pilots dealing with memory loss to regain the knowledge of flying again from the cockpit.

Vinroot said besides helping his community, he loves to teach students to get their hours to complete the pilot certifications.

“I enjoy seeing their excitement, especially the first time they make a take-off by themselves…usually the first time they make a take-off by themselves is the first time they fly with me,” Vinroot said.

According to the FAA, it’s required to have 40 hours of flight training for a private pilot license, 250 hours for commercial pilot certification and 1,500 hours for an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate. Pilots choose how to accrue those hours.

Vinroot said there is more to becoming a pilot, and the simulator is just the stepping stone to getting in the air.

Like everything else after the pandemic, Vinroot is helping to put more pilots in the sky amid the shortage, one take-off at a time.

“Hopefully, I get people excited about flying. That’s the whole thing that I would like to do is get them as excited as I was the first time I flew,” Vinroot said.