GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The new residents of the pallet homes in Pomona Park in Greensboro are adjusting to their new life.

There are 56 beds available. So far, 42 beds are filled. The Interactive Resource Center works with community agencies to select people to live inside.

“I’m blessed. It’s not the Taj Mahal, but I am blessed I’m here,” said Adrian who lives in the pallet homes.

It’s a wide range of men and women, and they are all over the age of 18. They all have a different story of how they got here, but now that they are here, they are thankful for this sense of community and a place to safely sleep with a heater.

Adrian walks into his home and swings open the door to a bright future.

“To me, it’s a blessing,” Adrian said.

He moved into his pallet home about three weeks ago.

“It is better than sleeping in your car,” he said.

Medical issues were the start of tough times for Adrian.

“I had six life-threatening surgeries, 27 stitches in my stomach,” he said.

He’s been living in his car for the past six months until a spot opened for him in pallet home #8. He moved in and met his new neighbors.

Terry Harrelson lived on the streets for two years after he was evicted from his apartment.

“I was homeless and had nowhere to go, and I needed to get off the sidewalk. I was sleeping downtown,” Harrelson said.

That changed three weeks ago when he opened this door on his pallet home.

Every morning, Terry wakes up, makes the walk over to the building nearby to use the bathroom and then makes his bed.

“I try to keep it clean,” Harrelson said.

During the day, he goes to the Interactive Resource Center.

“It is really important to us for folks to still stay connected to the community they are used to, so that is why we offer the transportation. They can get to the IRC anytime they need to and still access resources like laundry or something that might not be available here at this location,” said Kristina Singleton, the executive director at the IRC.

When the IRC closes at 3 p.m., he takes the bus back to his pallet home to tidy up a bit.

“I’ve got a little tote bin down under the bed that I put my belongings in,” Harrelson said.

Then it’s off to bed.

Before dozing off, he says a prayer of thanks.

“You couldn’t ask for a better place. This is my first year, but I enjoy every minute of it,” Harrelson said.

Case managers work with Terry, Adrian and all residents to get more permanent housing.

“I don’t care what school you went to or where you were at in life, it can happen to anybody,” Adrian said.

One person this year has already transitioned out of the pallet homes.

Even with 56 beds, the IRC knows there are more people out there who need a place to go at night. They are getting close to their fundraising goal with plans to open up the IRC or overnight hours starting sometime in December.