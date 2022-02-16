Residents may have to evacuate Greensboro apartment complex as US Marshals work to serve warrant, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A huge police presence at a Triad apartment complex is due to a warrant service.

Police blocked off access to Advenir at Adams Farm, which is at the corner of Hilltop Road and Adams Farm Parkway in Greensboro.

According to officials, US Marshals are trying to serve a warrant on someone who has multiple out-of-state warrants. Greensboro police are on the scene assisting and SWAT is in the area as well.

Greensboro police are setting up a staging area to evacuate and people who live in one section of the complex may not be able to get back to their apartments for the time being, though which buildings are being impacted was not shared.