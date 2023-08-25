GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Aggie Alert reported shots fired on the NC A&T State University on campus on Friday night.

The following alert was sent out around 8:40: “Shots fired in the area of the rear of Student Center. UPD on scene. Avoid the area at this time.”

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Another alert was sent out around 9:40 p.m., and it reads: “Investigation still ongoing at this time. Continue to avoid the area. If you have any information please call UPD at 336-334-7675.”

This is a developing story.