GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 has received reports of lights being out in downtown Greensboro on Tuesday night.

A viewer reached out and told FOX8 they are worried about safety after noticing multiple lights out on Elm Street.

A FOX8 crew found around 20 lights out on the portion of Elm Street near Bourbon Bowl all the way down to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The lights range in size and shape. Some are shorter, and some are the more traditional white poles that are out.

There are also several shorter lights out in Center City Park. FOX8 asked the city how people can report light outages, and they pointed us to Duke Energy.

FOX8 also found two large light poles with signs saying Duke energy is working on repairing them.

Some poles were reportedly knocked out by cars hitting them. Duke Energy officials did not provide an estimated time on when the poles would be repaired but said they are aware of outages and plan to replace several of the older mercury lights with LEDs.