GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro ranked #14 among U.S. cities that saw the largest month-to-month rent increases in an Apartment List report.

As rents have increased sharply in Greensboro, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly. Greensboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

The current median rent for a one-bedroom in Greensboro is $1,077. For a two-bedroom in Greensboro, the median is $1,246. Nationally, the average for a two-bedroom is $1,339.

Rent in Greensboro went up 2.2% month-over-month in June, compared to a 1.3% increase seen across the nation.

This time last year, Greensboro's year-over-year rent growth was at 13.4%. It's now at 21.5%.

Greensboro had the 8th highest month-to-month rent increases among the top cities in the US.

Greensboro rent growth over past year (apartmentlist.com)

Year-over-year growth in Greensboro ranks #8 among the nation's 100 largest cities, according to the report.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, rent in Greensboro has increased by 41.7%