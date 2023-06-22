GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The constant rain this week has been an inconvenience for some businesses by impacting the amount of foot traffic they have seen coming through their doors.

A Greensboro hair stylist and the owner of the Guilford Garden Center both say this rain has kept some of their customers away, but they are adapting and looking on the bright side.

“My clients ain’t been booking … People saying ’40 days, 40 nights.’ That’s what it’s been doing for me: making my bank account rain 40 days and 40 nights because they’re not booking,” said Touch by Nell owner Janelle Robertson.

Robertson said she has been having to adapt to the number of clients calling off their appointments.

Many of them are hair straightening services and blowouts with many clients concerned the weather will ruin their new dos.

“I also have some clients who cancel their appointment because they know they’re not going to be able to take care of hair once they’re done leaving out the shop,” Robertson said.

The Guilford Garden Center is also seeing a slowdown in customers.

“A lot of folks are coming in and making their list, but they’re not planting this week. We really don’t recommend planting when the soil is soaking wet,” said Guilford Garden Center owner Christina Larson.

The Guilford Garden Center is thankful for the rain but expected heavier foot traffic with this week being Pollinator Week.

“On a nice sunny day, you would see … wall-to-wall folks in here, people parking on the street and other adjacent parking lots … trying to get in and see all the wonderful flowers,” Larson said.

Both business owners expect foot traffic coming to their businesses will return to normal and pick up once the skies clear.