GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – People from around the Piedmont Triad visit the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in downtown Greensboro, and soon visitors from around the world may stop by the iconic building.

The museum, which opened in 2010, is being considered as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, known as UNESCO. It’s a rare international designation for historic locations.

“Everybody in the world should be able to come to this museum,” said Skip Alston, the museum co-founder. “People see the significance of this designation.”

Alston told FOX8 that to become a World Heritage Site they must expand the property to preserve the historical nature of the South Elem Street block.

Museum staff members are turning to elected leaders and foundations for money to buy the property next door, 100 S. Elm St., which houses Southern First Bank. It’s currently listed for $10.2 million, sits on more than two acres and is the only other property on the block.

Alston told FOX8 the museum needs $3.5 million as the down payment on the property before a scheduled closing on Thursday, March 31. He said the property owner plans to finance the other $6.7 million over five years.

The additional property would expand the museum and increase the likelihood of receiving the designation.

According to the UNESCO website, there are only 24 sites in the United States with the designation and one in North Carolina: the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Statue of Liberty and the Grand Canyon are other designated sites.

“All across the world, in Germany, South Africa, they used the same philosophy of sitting down in nonviolent protest just like the students did here on February first,” Alston said.

Alston told FOX8 the museum meets most of the requirements for the designation besides a buffer zone to protect the historic view and context.

“What they have to look at henceforth is whether or not we’re able to control the surrounding area of this site, that nothing else would possibly be on this corner or nearby and possibly distract from the historical significance from this building,” he said.

The expansion would showcase new exhibits focused on an international perspective to the civil rights movement. There would be more parking, bathrooms and office space.

The Greensboro City Council voted 7-1 to approve $2 million to help purchase the property during a city council retreat on Wednesday. The money is contingent on museum staff providing additional documents before the closing date.

A million dollars would be paid out immediately, and the other million would be in $250,000 payments over five years.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to consider the same proposal on Tuesday, March 29.

Alston said foundations are also chipping in. The museum secured $500,000 from The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

North Carolina State House Speaker Tim Moore visited the museum Wednesday.

“It’s an opportunity…to tell the story and educate so many folks,” Moore said.

Alston hopes state and federal leaders will consider grants for the property purchase.

“We would certainly support continued state investment in this facility,” Moore said. “It draws thousands of visitors every year, so it has a tremendous economic development impact to not only Greensboro but…to the region.”

Alston told FOX8 the museum made ends meet and paid the bills even through the pandemic.

“The financial position of the Civil Rights Museum is solid,” he said. “We’re in better shape than we’ve ever been.”

Ticket and store sales were up 68% this year compared to 2021, according to statistics provided by Museum Director John Swaine.

“Make sure this building is preserved and the surrounding areas preserved for generations yet unborn,” Alston said. “So that 100 years from now, people can talk about what we did to make this happen.”

Don’t expect to see the designation anytime soon. Museum staff members are halfway through a 10-year application process with UNESCO.

The museum is also under consideration to become a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. National Park Service.