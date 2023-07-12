GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A report is shedding light on the number of firearms found in luggage at North Carolina airports.

A release from the TSA says that in North Carolina, officials have found a total of 130 firearms in carry-on luggage in the first half of 2023, which was only a small increase from the same time last year. These guns were found during routine screens at security checkpoint.

Despite the relatively small increase statewide, Piedmont Triad International saw a more significant increase, and so did Charlotte-Douglas and Raleigh Durham International.

At PTI, 12 guns have been found in the first half of 2023 as compared to seven at the same time last year and 15 total for 2022.

Here is the complete data for the state:

Airport 1st half 2023 1st half 2022 2022 Charlotte Douglas Int’l (CLT) 66 52 117 Raleigh-Durham Int’l (RDU) 39 34 74 Asheville Regional (AVL) 6 13 25 Piedmont Triad Int’l (GSO) 12 7 15 Wilmington Int’l (ILM) 2 3 5 Albert J. Ellis Airport (OAJ) 0 5 5 Fayetteville Regional (FAY) 2 2 3 Concord-Padgett Regional (JQF) 1 2 3 Coastal Carolina Regional (EWN) 2 3 3 Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV) 0 0 0 North Carolina total: 130 128 250 National total: 3,251 3,053 6,542

“Passengers who wish to travel with a firearm must ensure it is properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so travelers must also contact their airline for carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport,” the TSA said in the release.

There’s a maximum fine of $15,000 for improperly secured firearms in airports.