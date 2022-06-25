GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Nearly 200 people gathered in downtown Greensboro in front of the Guilford County Court House to voice their opinion on the Supreme court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion.

The abortion-rights protest was organized by abortion organizers and started at 7 p.m. and lasted until 8:30 p.m.

Both men and women joined together holding signs and chanting together with the same mindset, about the decision made by the high court that they made the wrong decision.

“I wasn’t shocked it’s just more like a gross feeling of I told you so, and it’s something that I didn’t ever want to be right about,” said Brandi Collins-Calhoun, abortion organizer.

Collins-Calhoun said it was an impactful reflection of a decision overturned after nearly a century.

“Caring for someone through a forced pregnancy is really hard, experiencing a forced pregnancy is really hard,” said Collins-Calhoun.

Friday morning, the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, overruling the 1973 Roe V Wade decision and leaving the question of abortion legality to the states.

Even though abortion in North Carolina is still legal, Collins-Calhoun said she thinks Friday’s move and the state’s current law could lead to more people traveling to North Carolina for abortions.

“It’s really important that folks in North Carolina understand that abortion is still legal, and it’s even more important that folks in areas where abortion is now going to be illegal that they know that North Carolina is a safe space and will receive them, and they will be welcomed and loved when they come here for their abortions,” said Collins-Calhoun.

There was no one at the protest in support of the Supreme Court’s decision, but North Carolina Right to Life made a statement:

“We’re very pleased that the Court recognized that abortion on demand was never a part of the Constitution.

The Court’s decision is correct and will allow states to pass more pro-life legislation. For too long, pro-abortion groups have gotten away with the sky-is-falling argument that overturning Roe would reverse “abortion rights.” Their tacit approval of and use of language implying that a reversal of Roe would automatically outlaw abortion misrepresents the decision and its impact. The Dobbs ruling returns the abortion issue to the duly elected representatives in state legislatures.”

-NC Right to Life