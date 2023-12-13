GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Plans for an upcoming redevelopment are moving forward despite still needing funds to complete.

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship Team will be re-developing a part of the former Carolina Steel plant.

The group is planning to turn the facility into a place that can do manufacturing and food production and provide spaces for small offices and much more.

The entire project could bring around 600 jobs to Greensboro, but that will take time since the project still needs funds.

“I’m super excited about the project. I’m glad that it’s finally coming to fruition,” President for the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship Liz Hazlett said.

Taking something old and turning it into something new is what the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is doing with the former Carolina Steel plant in east Greensboro.

“We provide that safe place for them to land,” Hazlett said.

What started as a plan on paper is fast becoming a reality with D.H. Griffin Construction taking over as general contractor on the project.

Plans call to repurpose the building into a place for manufacturing, a farmer’s market and much needed affordable office space for entrepreneurs.

“Manufacturing entrepreneurs and really specialty entrepreneurs have been disenfranchised when it comes to space for years. The majority of entrepreneurs spaces that are stood up don’t have access to affordable, scalable space,” Hazlett said.

It will be called the Steel House, and the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship hopes it becomes a catalyst for new business and creates 600 jobs.

But before all that happens, theres a lot of work to be done.

“It needs to be cleaned up. It needs a new roof. It needs new walls. But this building is still usable. And by renovating it, it allows us to preserve a piece of Greensboro history,” Hazlett said.

While the city, county, federal agencies and donors have pitched in almost $6.5 million, the total project will cost $36 million.

That means redevelopment will happen in stages, the first one starting the beginning in 2024.

“We feel it’s very important that we are creating those jobs here and we are supporting the small businesses that have chosen Greensboro,” Hazlett said.

As the team continues to look for more funds, they are thinking to bring medical clinics inside and a farmers’ market inside the Steel House for phase two.