GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pro-Palestine protest is being held in Greensboro on Friday evening as the conflict between Israel and Hamas enters its seventh day.

Protesters gathered on West Wendover Avenue around 4 p.m. Greensboro police are on the scene due to reports of traffic being blocked.

The Working-Class and Houseless Organizing Alliance posted a statement on social media Wednesday, saying in part that, “All who stand in support of Palestine should pressure officials … to cease their symbolic and material support of Israel through public statements and official visits.”

The full statement is provided below:

The Working-Class and Houseless Organizing Alliance (WHOA) reaffirms its solidarity with the Palestinian people. The Palestinian people are fighting for their survival in an unequal struggle with the Israeli state, which has sought to displace them from their own territory in violation of international law and basic human rights. Israel, long supported by the USA and NATO, has turned Gaza into an open-air prison for more than 2 million Palestinians. The battle currently being waged by the heroic people of Palestine under the leadership of Hamas demands that we again condemn the crimes that Israel is committing against a nation defending its legitimate rights. In solidarity with Palestinians, we condemn the statements of solidarity made by US politicians, nationally and locally. All who stand in support of Palestine should pressure officials like @mayor.nancy.vaughan to cease their symbolic and material support of Israel through public statements and official visits. –GSOWHOA

“Of course, we always mourn the tragic loss of lives. It’s always unimaginable. But we need to stand in solidarity and support of the Palestinian people against the 75-year-old genocide and state of occupation that Israel has imposed on them,” said community leader Maitha Ali.

Some 1.1 million people in the northern Gaza Strip have been ordered to evacuate south as the latest Israel-Hamas war entered its seventh day Friday and Israel appeared to be preparing a ground offensive.

Hamas urged residents to stay put.

The orders sent panic through civilians and aid workers already struggling under Israeli airstrikes and a blockade of the Hamas-ruled area.

International aid groups warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis after Israel prevented entry of supplies from Egypt to Gaza’s 2.3 million people.

The latest Israel-Hamas war has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides since Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Oct. 7.