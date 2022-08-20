GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are advising drivers to be cautious due to power outages impacting traffic lights in a busy area of Greensboro.

According to police, traffic lights are out in the area of Cone Boulevard from North Church Street to Summit Avenue. They believe the cause of this outage could be a blown transformer. Duke Energy has been notified but has not estimated a time for repairs to be completed.

Duke Energy is currently reporting about a thousand customers without power in that area on their outage map, which provides up-to-date information about restoration time.

Avoid the area or use caution. When traffic signals are down at an intersection, treat that intersection like a four-way stop, as there is no officer directing traffic.