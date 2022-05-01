GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has alerted the community about a power outage that affected many intersections near Guilford College.

The outage impacted the following high-traffic intersections.

Dolley Madison Road @ West Friendly Avenue

Dolley Madison Road @ West Friendly Avenue (Google Maps)

New Garden Road @ West Friendly Avenue

New Garden Road @ West Friendly Avenue (Google Maps)

New Garden Road @ George Fox Road

New Garden Road @ George Fox Road (Google Maps)

Duke Energy was alerted about the outage.

Due to the non-functioning traffic signals, police instructed drivers to treat these intersections as four-way stops in the meantime.

No information is available as to what caused the outage.

All intersections are open and functioning as of 3:52 p.m.