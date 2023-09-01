GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A popular staple of Greensboro is moving out of town.

McKAY’s, the used bookstore where you can find any number of treasures from books to DVDs to vinyls, announced on Friday that their Battleground Avenue location will shut its doors and move down the interstate to Mebane.

The relocation will happen in the early months of 2024, so don’t mourn just yet.

The Mebane location is a newly constructed building on Wilson Road and will boast 35,000 square feet, tripling the Greensboro location’s capacity.

“We’re excited to announce our move to Mebane,” said Gwen Ball, the manager of McKAY’s Greensboro. “We’ve loved being part of the Greensboro community, but we’ve outgrown our location on Battleground Ave. The new building will give us the space we need to best serve the area for years to come.”

This location will also have plenty of parking as well as new ways to drop off items, including a drive-up drop-off window and a conveyor belt system. And plenty of parking, a feature that devotees of the Greensboro location will know is pretty coveted.

Offering streamlined ways to drop off items will open customers up to not have to linger in the store when selling their items.

“Sometimes you’re in a hurry, and you’re not planning to stick around to shop,” said assistant manager Joe Blondino. “That’s what the drive-up window is for. You can drop your items off and pick up payment later. No more hauling items across the parking lot!”

The inventory won’t change. Your trade credits never expire and can be used at any McKAY’s location, like Winston-Salem, Knoxville, Chattanooga or Nashville.