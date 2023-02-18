GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place early Saturday afternoon.

The first shooting occurred on the 4600 block of Chapel Ridge Drive.

Officers came to Chapel Ridge Drive at around 12:34 p.m. Investigators say that one victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and that no arrests have been made in relation to the shooting.

The second shooting occurred on the 1500 block of Autumn Drive.

Officers came to Autumn Drive at around 12:48 p.m. Investigators say that they were two victims in that shooting and at least one of the victims is currently hospitalized.

There is no suspect information available about the Autumn Drive shooting at this time

There is no update on the conditions of any of the victims.

Investigators say that they do not believe that the two shootings are connected.

The two locations are around 4 miles and a 10-minute drive away from one another.