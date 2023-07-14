GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a police presence on Fox Hunt Drive in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers responded to a firearm discharge on the 5200 block of Fox Hunt Drive at around 1:21 p.m.

At this time, there is no knowledge of injuries to any officers or people in the area.

Investigators are attempting to locate and detain the suspect that fired the weapon.

The scene is at the Madison at Adams Farms Apartments and is still active. This is a developing story.