GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested months after a deadly shooting in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Jonathan Murphy, 38, of Greensboro, was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges stem from a shooting that took place on Jan. 25. On that date, police responded to the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found Michael Antown Hemphill, 46, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital.

He died in early February, turning the case into a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.