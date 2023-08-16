GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department will begin an initiative to focus on safety around school zones at the end of August.

“Operation School Watch” will begin on Aug. 28 and conclude on Sept. 8.

The GPD’s Special Operations Division Traffic Safety Unit will focus the operation in and around school zones “in order to help ensure the safety of students and faculty as they return for the 2023-24 school year.”

Officers will be on the lookout for violations such as speeding in school zones, seatbelt usage, pedestrian crosswalk violations, graduated driving violations and school bus stop arm violations.

Police will also conduct covert operations to catch violations, including using unmarked vehicles, motorcycles and spotter strategies.

Officers will also follow school buses to ensure all traffic laws are followed.

The driving habits of students driving to and from school will also be observed as a part of the operation. Police say they will be looking for violations that would put students at risk.

There will be an increased police presence in and around school zones throughout the duration school year.

Motorists are being encouraged to leave earlier for their morning and afternoon commutes and to take note of school zones during their travels.