GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Sunday evening.

According to police, around 7 p.m. officers were called to the 2500 block of E Wendover Avenue about a shooting. They found a victim at the scene who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.