GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One Greensboro man may be linked to multiple murders.

Dozens of officers searched Richardson’s home on Byers Road earlier this month. Neighbors reacted with shock after the search and finding out what Richardson is accused of. They described him as quiet and said that they didn’t seem to cause any trouble.

“I was very shocked because I didn’t know what was going on at first. You never really hear about that happening around here in our neighborhood,” a neighbor said.

A search warrant listed two firearms, knives, ammunition and a hatchet among the items found in Richardson’s home.

Greensboro police caught up with John Richardson through a traffic stop. He was arrested on April 13 and charged in connection to the death of Michael Hemphill on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro on January 25. On April 19, Greensboro Police Department issued a press release that he had been charged in the death of Mark Anthony Gilbert Jr. on West Terrell Street on March 10.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher said she heard a gunshot and that Hemphill had been shot in the head.

Records show text messages that link Jonathan Murphy, who is also charged in Hemphill’s death, and Richardson.

In March, on West Terrell Street, a 911 caller told dispatch that a man yelling woke them up and that it sounded like a man was getting beaten up. “I see his body in the parking lot by the dumpster.”

Court documents allege that Richardson took Gilbert’s car, phone and wallet.

A member of the DA’s office says that they are actively investigating if Richardson is linked to any other crimes.